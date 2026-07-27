Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:49 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:19 p.m.

Sunrise 5:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m