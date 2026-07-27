Weather forecast for Monday, July 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:49 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:19 p.m.
Sunrise 5:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m