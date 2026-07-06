Weather forecast for Monday, July 6, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:35 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:14 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:34 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:42 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m