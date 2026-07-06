Weather forecast for Monday, July 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:35 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:14 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:34 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:42 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m