Weather forecast for Monday, June 15, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional isolated light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:04 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:40 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:06 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:39 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m