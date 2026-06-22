Weather forecast for Monday, June 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: After a few brief morning showers, it will be mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A High Surf Advisory is in effect.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A High Surf Advisory is in effect.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:19 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:47 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:54 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m