Weather forecast for Monday, June 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Strong easterly breeze at around 45 km/h (28 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:49 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:30 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:48 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:13 p.m.
Sunrise 5:35 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m