Weather forecast for Monday, June 8, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:06 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:00 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:10 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:20 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:23 p.m