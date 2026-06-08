Weather forecast for Monday, June 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:06 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:00 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:10 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:20 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m