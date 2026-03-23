Weather forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will regaining dominance across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:33 a.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–
Low tide (Second) 1:05 p.m.
Sunrise 6:00 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.