Weather forecast for Monday, March 30, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:21 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:28 p.m.

Low Tide (First)0 8:11 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:40 p.m.

Sunrise 5:55 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.