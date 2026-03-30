Weather forecast for Monday, March 30, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:21 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:28 p.m.
Low Tide (First)0 8:11 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:40 p.m.
Sunrise 5:55 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.