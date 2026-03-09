Weather forecast for Monday, March 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A weak shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy periods with scattered light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:54 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:13 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:39 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:47 p.m.
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.