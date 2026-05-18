Weather forecast for Monday, May 18, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:08 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:38 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:05 a.m

Low tide (Second) 10:36 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m