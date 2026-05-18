Weather forecast for Monday, May 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:08 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:05 a.m
Low tide (Second) 10:36 p.m.
Sunrise 5:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:17 p.m