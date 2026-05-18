Weather forecast for Monday, May 18, 2026

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Wildey maintain winning start in BCA Super Cup Cricket-Bat-Field-Sports-stock- 1

Wildey maintain winning start in BCA Super Cup

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Stroke cases continue to rise in Barbados Stroke stock photo by Hailshadow from Getty Images Signature via Canva 2

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Two national women’s records fall at NCAA championships Track-and-Field-by-Supapornjarpimai-Via-Canva- 4

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