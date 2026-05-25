Weather forecast for Monday, May 25, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level ridge pattern is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.), A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect due to High Winds in open water.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small-Craft operators should exercise caution,

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 11:54 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–

Low Tide (First) 5:51 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:58 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m