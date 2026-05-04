Weather forecast for Monday, May 4, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:30 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:59 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:56 p.m.

Sunrise 5:36 a.m.

Sunset 6:14 p.m.