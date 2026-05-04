Weather forecast for Monday, May 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:30 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:59 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:19 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:56 p.m.
Sunrise 5:36 a.m.
Sunset 6:14 p.m.