Weather forecast for Monday, November 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 10:40 a.m.
High Tide (Second):102:42 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 4:03 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 4:25 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 5:31 p.m.