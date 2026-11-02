Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 10:40 a.m.

High Tide (Second):102:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 4:03 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 4:25 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:31 p.m.