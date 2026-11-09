lHere is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) .

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 4:03 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:22 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:09 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:59 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.