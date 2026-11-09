Weather forecast for Monday, November 9, 2026
lHere is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) .
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 4:03 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:22 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:09 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 9:59 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.