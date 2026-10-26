Weather forecast for Monday, October 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 3:45 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:11 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 10:01 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 5:33 p.m.