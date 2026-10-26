Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 3:45 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:11 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 10:01 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.