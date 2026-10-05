Weather forecast for Monday, October 5, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle north-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:32 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:45 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:48 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:52 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:45 p.m.