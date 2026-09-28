Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:41 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:59 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:50 p.m.