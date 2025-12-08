Weather Forecast for Monday,December 8, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a few periods of rain.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:43 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:09 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:13 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:53 p.m.
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 5:31 p.m.