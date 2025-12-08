Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a few periods of rain.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:43 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:09 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:13 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:53 p.m.

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 5:31 p.m.