Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Strong southeasterly to easterly breeze from 45 to 55 km/h (28 to 34 mph) with higher gusts. A High Wind Advisory Is In Effect.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:26 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:53 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:31 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:49 p.m.

Sunrise 5:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m.