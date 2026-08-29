Here is today’s weather@ forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is passing north of the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with light to moderate showers mainly over central & southwestern districts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:17 a.m.

High tide (Second) 16:46 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:2 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 22:37 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.