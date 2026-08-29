Weather forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather@ forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is passing north of the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with light to moderate showers mainly over central & southwestern districts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:17 a.m.
High tide (Second) 16:46 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:2 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 22:37 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.