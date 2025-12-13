Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The low-level trough continues to affect the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:59 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:53 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 4:43 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:51 p.m.

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 5:33 p.m.