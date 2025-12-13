Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 13, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The low-level trough continues to affect the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 10:59 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:53 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:43 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:51 p.m.
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 5:33 p.m.