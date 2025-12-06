Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak, unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods, with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for above-normal swell heights.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for above-normal swell heights.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:05 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:22 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:22 p.m.

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 5:31 p.m.