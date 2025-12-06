Weather forecast for Saturday, December 6, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak, unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods, with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for above-normal swell heights.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for above-normal swell heights.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:05 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:22 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:04 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:22 p.m.
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 5:31 p.m.