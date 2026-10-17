Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.



General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light to moderate showers.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.



General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 8:53 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 7:33 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 2:00 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 1:25 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:38 p.m.