Weather forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 8:53 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 7:33 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 2:00 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 1:25 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 5:38 p.m.