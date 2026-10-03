Weather forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: An upper-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast at times with moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing slightly.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:40 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:49 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:02 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:12 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:47 p.m.