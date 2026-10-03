Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: An upper-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast at times with moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.



Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing slightly.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:40 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:02 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:12 a.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:47 p.m.