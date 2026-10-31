Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough is approaching the island.



General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The trough will begin affecting the island.



General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).



Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) .

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 8:09 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 7:31 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 1:37 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 1:03 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:31 p.m.