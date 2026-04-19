Weather forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:29 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:42 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:11 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:49 p.m.
Sunrise 5:51 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.