Weather forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:29 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:11 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:49 p.m.

Sunrise 5:51 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.