Weather forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:18 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:21 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:48 p.m.
Sunrise 5:39 a.m.
Sunset 6:12 p.m.