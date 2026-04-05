Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:07 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:13 p.m.

Low Tide (First)0 11:42 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:26 p.m.

Sunrise 5:51 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.