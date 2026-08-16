Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with the occasional brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 25 to 35 km/h (16 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:09 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:28 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:04 p.m.

Sunrise 5:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m.