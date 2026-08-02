Weather forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:23 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:56 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:00 p.m.
Sunrise 5:44 a.m.
Sunset 6:24 p.m