Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:50 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:23 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:56 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:00 p.m.

Sunrise 5:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:24 p.m