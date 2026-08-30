Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:17 a.m.

High tide (Second) 16:46 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:2 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 22:37 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.