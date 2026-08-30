Weather forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:17 a.m.
High tide (Second) 16:46 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:2 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 22:37 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.