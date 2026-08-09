Weather forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph), with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:09 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:53 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:11 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:33 p.m.
Sunrise 5:44 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m