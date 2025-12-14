Weather forecast for Sunday, December 14, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 11:47 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–.

Low Tide (First) 5:37 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:42 p.m.

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 5:34 p.m.