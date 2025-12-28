Weather forecast for Sunday, December 28, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:42 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:38 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:34 p.m.

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 5:40 p.m.