Weather forecast for Sunday, December 28, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:42 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:34 p.m.
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 5:40 p.m.