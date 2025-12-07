Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 7, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:55 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:14 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:56 a.m.
Low tide (Second) –:–
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 5:31 p.m.