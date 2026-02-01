Weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:59 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:24 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:08 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:07 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:59 p.m.