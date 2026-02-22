Weather forecast for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:47 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:35 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12::19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:15 p.m.

Sunrise 617 a.m.

Sunset 6:06 p.m.