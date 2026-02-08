Weather forecast for Sunday, February 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few light showers and periods of rain.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly along the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly along the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:00 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:59 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:34 p.m.
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 6:02 p.m.