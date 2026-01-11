Weather forecast for Sunday, January 11, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:54 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:13 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:59 p.m.

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 5:48 p.m.