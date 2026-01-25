Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A small-craft advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A small-craft advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:04 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:50 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:29 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:36 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:56 p.m.