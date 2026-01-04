Weather forecast for Sunday, January 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear and cool.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:56 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:18 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:02 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:08 p.m.
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 5:45 p.m.