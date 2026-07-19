Weather forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph)
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:522 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:04 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:26 p.m.
Sunrise 5:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m