Weather forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph)

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:522 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:26 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m