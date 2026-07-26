Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:01 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:57 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:30 p.m.

Sunrise 5:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m