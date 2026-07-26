Weather forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:01 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:57 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:19 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:30 p.m.
Sunrise 5:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m