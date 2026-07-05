Weather forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators should exercise caution

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:47 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:45 p.m.

Low Tide (First) and 11:26 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:06 p.m.

Sunrise 5:36 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m