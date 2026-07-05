Weather forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators should exercise caution
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:47 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:45 p.m.
Low Tide (First) and 11:26 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:06 p.m.
Sunrise 5:36 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m