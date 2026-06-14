Weather forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:13 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:47 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:12 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m