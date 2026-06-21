Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with occasional light to moderate showers at first, and gradually improving throughout the day.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Strong east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 45 to 55 km/h (28 to 34 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Strong easterly breeze from 45 to 55 km/h (28 to 34 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:42 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:28 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:32 p.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:01 p.m.

Sunrise 5:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m