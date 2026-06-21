Weather forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with occasional light to moderate showers at first, and gradually improving throughout the day.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Strong east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 45 to 55 km/h (28 to 34 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Strong easterly breeze from 45 to 55 km/h (28 to 34 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:42 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:28 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:32 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:01 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m