Weather forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will approach the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:08 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:51 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:11 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:29 p.m.

Sunrise 5:35 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m