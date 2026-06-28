Weather forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will approach the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:08 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:51 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:11 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:29 p.m.
Sunrise 5:35 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m