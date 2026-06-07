Weather forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:00 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:11 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:04 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:30 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m