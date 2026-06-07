Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:00 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:11 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:30 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:23 p.m