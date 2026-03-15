Weather forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A low-level trough system is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic-high pressure system will rebuild across the region
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:04 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:13 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:19 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:00 p.m.
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.