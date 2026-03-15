Weather forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A low-level trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic-high pressure system will rebuild across the region

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:04 a.m.

High tide (Second) 1:13 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:00 p.m.

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.