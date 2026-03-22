Weather forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface ridge will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface ridge will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:37 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:37 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:10s a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:50 p.m.
Sunrise 6:01 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.