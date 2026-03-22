Weather forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A surface ridge will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:37 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:37 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:10s a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:50 p.m.

Sunrise 6:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.